“For Americans Watching This Is the Uniparty!” – WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Booed by Democrats AND RINOs As She Moved to Oust Mike Johnson as Speaker (VIDEO)

As Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) called for the removal of Mike Johnson as House Speaker, the Democrats and RINOs booed loudly in unison.

MTG immediately called them out, “For Americans watching this is the Uniparty.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene laid out turncoat Speaker Mike Johnson, listing his complete failures as Speaker and his absolute abandonment of Republican principles and promises he made to the American people.

This was brutal. And once again the Uniparty exposed itself.

Marjorie Taylor Greene included in her list the fact that Mike Johnson repeatedly called votes to remove Republican George Santos from office and turn the seat over to Democrats. So weak.

I just called up my Motion to Vacate Nancy Pelosi-endorsed Uniparty Speaker Mike Johnson. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/LaTu76QSLR — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) May 8, 2024

The final vote was 359 to 43 with 7 members abstaining.

196 Republicans voted to keep Mike Johnson as Speaker. Disgraceful.

163 Democrats also supported Mike Johnson including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and current Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

MAGA has few friends in Congress today.

Only 11 Republicans voted to remove Mike Johnson.