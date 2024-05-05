HORROR: American Man and Australian Brothers Murdered During Surfing Trip in Mexico, Thieves Dump Their Bodies in 50-Foot Deep Well

An American man and two Australian brothers were murdered during a surfing trip to Mexico. Three suspects were taken into custody this weekend.

According to police, Jack Rhoad, an American man from San Diego, and Australian brothers Jake and Callum Robinson were last seen in the Mexican state of Baja California on April 27.

The men were surfing about 70 miles south of the US border when they disappeared.



Jack Rhoad, 30

The three men were targeted by Mexican thieves for the tires on their truck, according to Mexican authorities. The white pickup truck was set on fire.

The bodies were dumped in a remote 50-foot-deep well. It took authorities 20 hours to extract the bodies from the bottom of the well.

Three suspects, one woman and two brothers, have been taken into custody in connection with the murders.

The woman was found with one of the Australian surfer’s cell phones.



suspect Ari Gisel García Cota, 23



suspects Jesús Gerardo Garcia Cota and Cristian Alejandro García

The Daily Mail reported:

Mexican authorities said thieves killed two Australians and an American on a surfing trip to Mexico in order to steal their truck, particularly because they wanted the tires. Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson and American Jack Carter Rhoad were last seen on April 27 in the Mexican province of Baja California. Prosecutors released grisly details of the slayings, but have not yet officially confirmed the identification of the bodies. They said family members of the victims are viewing the bodies to see if they can be identified by sight. The corpses were decomposing after the thieves dumped them into a remote, 50- foot deep well. If relatives can’t identify them, further tests will be conducted. The well also contained a fourth cadaver that had been there much longer.

The US State Department previously issued a series of travel advisories over cartel violence, kidnappings and grisly murders in Mexico.

The State Department urged US citizens to avoid the following six Mexican states due to high crime and violence: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

Several Americans have been murdered in Mexico over the last year.