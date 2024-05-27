AMAZING PHOTO: President Trump Comforts Gold Star Families at NASCAR Race on Memorial Day Weekend

At today’s Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, President Trump met with Gold Star military families who were guests of the event this Memorial Day weekend.

What an incredible moment!

President Trump will launch “Veterans and Military Families for Trump” on Sunday. He already has 175 endorsements.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Gold Star family members who lost loved ones at the Kabul Airport during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal, say Joe Biden never called to console them.

Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, was one of thirteen U.S. service members killed at Kabul Airport during the chaotic 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal and Joe Biden’s surrender to the Taliban.

On Sunday, Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of US Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee told CNN that Joe Biden has never called to console the family after their daughter died in the Kabul blast.

Via Kanekoa the Great.