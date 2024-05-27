AMAZING PHOTO: President Trump Comforts Gold Star Families at NASCAR Race on Memorial Day Weekend

by
President Trump meets with Gold Star families at the NASCAR race on Memorial Day Weekend.

At today’s Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, President Trump met with Gold Star military families who were guests of the event this Memorial Day weekend.

What an incredible moment!

President Trump will launch “Veterans and Military Families for Trump” on Sunday. He already has 175 endorsements.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Gold Star family members who lost loved ones at the Kabul Airport during Joe Biden’s disastrous withdrawal, say Joe Biden never called to console them.

US heroes lost at the Kabul Airport in 2021 when a terrorist released weeks earlier murdered over 170 Afghans and 13 American servicemen and women.

Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, was one of thirteen U.S. service members killed at Kabul Airport during the chaotic 2021 Afghanistan withdrawal and Joe Biden’s surrender to the Taliban.

On Sunday, Christy Shamblin, the mother-in-law of US Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee told CNN that Joe Biden has never called to console the family after their daughter died in the Kabul blast.

Via Kanekoa the Great.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

