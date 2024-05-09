9-Year-Old White Christian Child Savagely Beaten on Minnesota School Playground Because “She Wasn’t Muslim”

A Minnesota mom told Alpha News that her 9-year-old daughter was savagely beaten on the playground because “she wasn’t Muslim.”

Shawna Larson said her 3 grader was savagely beaten by four other students at Hidden Valley Elementary on April 29 because of her “race and religion.”

The school principal approached Larson as she went to pick up her daughter from school and informed her about the attack.

“They came up to my vehicle and informed me that there was an incident at school that day. They wanted to make it very apparent that my daughter didn’t do anything to cause this, and they told me this was a calculated incident and that she had been attacked on the playground by four other students in her grade,” Larson told Alpha News’ Liz Collin.

“I ended up learning … this was due to her race and her religion because she wasn’t Muslim. So that was pretty jarring to hear,” the mother said.

According to school officials, the attack on Larson’s daughter was planned.

The child was covered in bruises and had a black eye after the Muslim students beat her.

“She told me she tried to get up and when she tried to get up and go for help the first time, and I believe it was the first time that they had gotten her on the ground, that she was trying to fight back and they had told her that if she hit them or she touched them, that they would hurt themselves and tell the teacher that she had hurt them. So, she just told me, ‘You know, so all I could do there is lay there, Mom,’” Larson said.

Larson said the school hasn’t taken any action against the four students who beat up her Christian daughter.

“My daughter hadn’t done anything to initiate this or create what had happened. This was just because of her race and her religion. So that was a big thing. Just the lack of action the school was taking, which I do understand to a point that the school has their own rules and their own laws that they have to follow. But the fact that because this was race and religion fueled, the fact that they were never suspended or expelled from school or redirected to distance learning instead of continuing to stay in the classroom, which two of them were in the same classroom as my daughter, is alarming, regardless of their age,” Larson said.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District remained defiant and told Alpha News that they “can’t share any private data about students, including specifics about student behavior or discipline.”

Watch the full interview with Shawna Larson and Alpha News’ Liz Collin:

