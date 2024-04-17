“You a B**ch!” Vicious Student Assaults Teacher at North Carolina High School While Fellow Pupils Laugh – Suspect Identified and Charged with Misdemeanors (VIDEO)

A student earlier this week was caught on tape assaulting a North Carolina high school teacher during a vulgar diatribe. But the pupil is only being charged with misdemeanors despite the violent act.

The short video of the assault, which The North Carolina Beat first obtained, shows the youth confronting the teacher inside Parkland High School in Winston-Salem before viciously slapping her twice. He can be heard calling the teacher a “b*tch,” taunts her multiple times, and even drops the N-word.

The students behind the camera can be heard ooohing and laughing while the assault takes place.

Surprisingly, the teacher keeps her cool despite the pupil’s horrific behavior.

WATCH:

Winston-Salem, North Carolina high school teacher at Parkland High School was slapped twice by a student. Story: https://t.co/03PCOZTfuS pic.twitter.com/5O3kw5zDJg — The North Carolina Beat (@TheNCBeat) April 15, 2024

Unidentified voice: One more time! (Student slaps teacher) Student: I don’t know what the f**k’s wrong with your b*tch a**. You think that affected me any? You want me to hit you again? You want me to hit you again? Teacher: I don’t want it. Student: You want me to hit you again? Teacher: I don’t want it. Student: You want me to hit you again? (slaps teacher across the face one final time) Student: Stop f**ing playing with me. I told you, I’m not your dumb** (inaudible) Teacher: And do I look like I care? Student: “What the f**k’s wrong with you? What you gonna do, sit still in that chair cause you a b*tch!…B*tch a** n*****! (Singing) Ain’t nobody even coming, you got slapped. B*tch go back to teaching.

The North Carolina Beat identified the youth as Aquavious ‘Quavo’ Hickman.

The New York Post reports Hickman was charged with one count of Communicating Threats and two counts of Misdemeanor Assault, all misdemeanors.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Tricia McManus released a statement condemning Hickman’s actions.