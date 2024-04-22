Yale Student Protesters Rip Down US Flag on Campus – Harass Jewish Students – Form Human Chains and Block Them During Protest, Blast “F*ck Israel!” From a Boombox in Their Ears (VIDEO)

Leftist Yale students form a blockade and shadowed a Chassidic Jewish at the campus on Saturday night. This echoed the antisemitism in Europe before WWII.

A Jewish Chassidic Jewish student was harassed and shadowed by radical leftists on campus on Saturday night.

The pro-Palestinian protesters were singing a peace song as they harassed this young Jew.
This is at Yale University.

Oli London explained — The chilling act of antisemitism echoes 1939, when Nazi’s blocked Jewish students from entering Vienna University- simply because they were Jews.

The Yale leftists also tore down a US flag on campus – cheering as it hit the ground.

Jews on campus are regularly confronted with anti-Jewish and anti-Isreal displays.

“F**k Israel! Israel a b*tch!” – A Jewish student accosted with a boombox at the Yale protest last night.

The enlightend Yale protesters would not allow Jewish students to walk freely in their protest area on campus.

Another human chain was formed blocking the Jewish student on campus.

