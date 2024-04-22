Yale Student Protesters Rip Down US Flag on Campus – Harass Jewish Students – Form Human Chains and Block Them During Protest, Blast “F*ck Israel!” From a Boombox in Their Ears (VIDEO)

A Jewish Chassidic Jewish student was harassed and shadowed by radical leftists on campus on Saturday night.

The pro-Palestinian protesters were singing a peace song as they harassed this young Jew.

This is at Yale University.

Oli London explained — The chilling act of antisemitism echoes 1939, when Nazi’s blocked Jewish students from entering Vienna University- simply because they were Jews.

A Yale student's senior thesis is a duct tape F16 meant to symbolize and protest Israel and call on Yale to divest. It is covered in fake blood and was on display this week on campus. pic.twitter.com/AywElGLBZp — Sahar Tartak (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

The Yale leftists also tore down a US flag on campus – cheering as it hit the ground.

Via Sahar Tartak.

A mob of Yale students shout "VIVA VIVA PALESTINA" as they tear down an American flag on campus, cheering when it hits the floor. (Oh, and university cops do nothing in response. Nor does the administration) pic.twitter.com/4aghYw1NBo — Sahar Tartak (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

Jews on campus are regularly confronted with anti-Jewish and anti-Isreal displays.

“F**k Israel! Israel a b*tch!” – A Jewish student accosted with a boombox at the Yale protest last night.

Yale protestors accost Jewish student w/a boombox, dancing to rap lyrics:

F* Israel, Israel a b*tch

B* we out here mobbin' on some Palestine sh*t

Free Palestine B*, Israel gon' die B*

N*gga it's they land why you out here tryna rob it

Bulls* prophets, Y'all just want the profit pic.twitter.com/KZgJwu3iFm — Sahar Tartak (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

The enlightend Yale protesters would not allow Jewish students to walk freely in their protest area on campus.

Yale: Jewish student told by protest organizers blockading me at a violent anti-Jewish rally that he can only join the rally on the "outskirts" and "outside." Jews can't get too close—when I tried to walk forward, they blockaded. Then I got stabbed in the eye by a flag pic.twitter.com/lhKnOirJJv — Sahar Tartak (@sahar_tartak) April 21, 2024

Another human chain was formed blocking the Jewish student on campus.