WTH? UC Women’s Coach Dawn Staley Says She’s OK with Trans Men Playing in Women’s College Basketball (VIDEO

The Iowa Hawkeyes women’s team will play the South Carolina Gamecocks Sunday afternoon at 2 PM in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

On Saturday Coach Dawn Staley from the undefeated SC Gamecocks spoke with the media before the final on Sunday.

During questioning, Outkick reporter Dan Zaksheske asked Staley about her stance on transgender athletes, particularly biological males, participating in women’s sports.

From her body language, Staley was noticeably shaken by the question. But she told the reporter she supported the idea.

Here’s the exchange:

Dan Zaksheske: “Dan Zaksheske, Outkick Sports. You just talked about what a massive weekend this is, obviously, for women’s basketball, women’s sports in general. One of the major issues facing women’s sports right now is the debate, discussion topic about the inclusion of transgender athletes, biological males in women’s sports. I was wondering if you would tell me your position on that issue. Dawn Staley: Damn, you got deep on me. I’m of the opinion of If you’re a woman, you should play. If you consider yourself a woman and you want to play sports or vice versa, you should be able to play. That’s my opinion. You want me to go deeper? Dan Zaksheske: “Do you think transgender women should be able to participate in college basketball? Dawn Staley: “That’s your question you want me to ask. I’ll give you that. “Yes. Yes.” So now the barnstorm of people are going to flood my timeline and be a distraction to me on one of the biggest days of our game. I’m okay with that. I really am.”

This would be the end of women’s basketball if this became mainstream.

Liberals are crazy.