WTH? Biden Tells Bizarre Story About Answering His Motel Room Door While He Was “Standing in a Towel and Shaving Cream” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday evening made his second campaign stop in his *hometown* of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Biden couldn’t draw decent-sized crowd in his own hometown in a state he supposedly won in 2020.
Literally no one cared that he was in Scranton.
Biden visited his childhood home in Scranton before his second campaign event.
It was a creepy photo op. A few people (staffers?) cheered for Biden as he emerged from his childhood home holding hands with children.
During his second campaign stop, Biden recounted a bizarre story about answering his motel room door while he was standing in a towel and shaving cream.
Biden put the room to sleep with his monotone mumbling.
And we’re expected to believe this guy got 81 million votes.
WATCH:
Biden tells a bizarre, incoherent story from decades ago about answering his motel room door while he was "standing in a towel and shaving cream" pic.twitter.com/W95JjbUCSH
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 16, 2024