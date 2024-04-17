WTH? Biden Tells Bizarre Story About Answering His Motel Room Door While He Was “Standing in a Towel and Shaving Cream” (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Tuesday evening made his second campaign stop in his *hometown* of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Biden couldn’t draw decent-sized crowd in his own hometown in a state he supposedly won in 2020.

Literally no one cared that he was in Scranton.

Biden visited his childhood home in Scranton before his second campaign event.

It was a creepy photo op. A few people (staffers?) cheered for Biden as he emerged from his childhood home holding hands with children.

During his second campaign stop, Biden recounted a bizarre story about answering his motel room door while he was standing in a towel and shaving cream.

Biden put the room to sleep with his monotone mumbling.

And we’re expected to believe this guy got 81 million votes.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.