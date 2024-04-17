WTH? Biden Tells Bizarre Story About Answering His Motel Room Door While He Was “Standing in a Towel and Shaving Cream” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Tuesday evening made his second campaign stop in his *hometown* of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Biden couldn’t draw decent-sized crowd in his own hometown in a state he supposedly won in 2020.

Literally no one cared that he was in Scranton.

Biden visited his childhood home in Scranton before his second campaign event.

It was a creepy photo op. A few people (staffers?) cheered for Biden as he emerged from his childhood home holding hands with children.

During his second campaign stop, Biden recounted a bizarre story about answering his motel room door while he was standing in a towel and shaving cream.

Biden put the room to sleep with his monotone mumbling.

And we’re expected to believe this guy got 81 million votes.

WATCH: