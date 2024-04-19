Woman on Trump Jury Breaks Down in Tears After Revealing Connection to Michael Cohen

Friday marked day four of Trump’s ‘hush money’ trial in New York City.

The day took a dramatic turn when a far-left protestor set himself on fire outside of the courthouse.

12 jurors were selected and five more alternate jurors were seated.

One prospective juror broke down in tears after revealing her connection to Trump’s former lawyer and convicted perjurer Michael Cohen and former NJ governor Chris Christie.

“I feel so nervous and anxious right now,” the juror said as she began to cry.

“I don’t want to waste the court’s time,” she said. “I thought I could do this. This is so much more stressful than I thought it was going to be.”

The judge excused the juror.

