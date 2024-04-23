“Why’d You Kill that Lady, Alec?” – Alec Baldwin Confronted by Pro-Palestinian Protester – Snatches Woman’s Camera in Frustration (Video)

Pro-Palestinian activist and X user who goes by the name ‘Crackhead Barney and Friends’ confronted Alec Baldwin in a New York restaurant.

The video shows the activist “CHBAF” confronting Alec Baldwin in a restaurant.

CHBAF: Alec, can you please say Free Palestine one time?… Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jailtime? No jailtime, Alec? No jailtime, Alec?… They’re putting innocent people in jail, Alec Baldwin…

Alec Baldwin who is talking on a phone does not respond. Then Baldwin walks to the door ignoring the woman directly and opens the door.

CHBAF: Free Palestine, Alec, and I’ll leave you alone. I’ll leave you alone. I swear. Just say Free Palestine one time.

Alec Baldwin: Get out.

CHBAF: One time. One time! One time!…

Alec Baldwin to restaurant staff: Call the police!

CHBAF: One time, Alec. (to restaurant staff) You know he’s a criminal. Come on Alec just say Free Palestine one time. One time, just one time! Free Palestine. F*ck Israel. F*ck Zionism.

Alec Baldwin who was looking down – then lunges at the woman and takes her phone.

The video was posted on “Crackhead Barney and Friends” X account on Monday evening.

The user then posted a follow-up tweet in response to a user defending Alec, “White devils are mad cuz they being held accountable ”

Amazingly, many of the comments were sympathetic to Alec Baldwin.

Several users attacked the radical Pro-Palestinian activist.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

