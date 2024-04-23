“Why’d You Kill that Lady, Alec?” – Alec Baldwin Confronted by Pro-Palestinian Protester – Snatches Woman’s Camera in Frustration (Video)

Pro-Palestinian activist and X user who goes by the name ‘Crackhead Barney and Friends’ confronted Alec Baldwin in a New York restaurant.

The video shows the activist “CHBAF” confronting Alec Baldwin in a restaurant.

CHBAF: Alec, can you please say Free Palestine one time?… Why did you kill that lady? You killed that lady and got no jailtime? No jailtime, Alec? No jailtime, Alec?… They’re putting innocent people in jail, Alec Baldwin…

Alec Baldwin who is talking on a phone does not respond. Then Baldwin walks to the door ignoring the woman directly and opens the door.

CHBAF: Free Palestine, Alec, and I’ll leave you alone. I’ll leave you alone. I swear. Just say Free Palestine one time.

Alec Baldwin: Get out.

CHBAF: One time. One time! One time!…

Alec Baldwin to restaurant staff: Call the police!

CHBAF: One time, Alec. (to restaurant staff) You know he’s a criminal. Come on Alec just say Free Palestine one time. One time, just one time! Free Palestine. F*ck Israel. F*ck Zionism.

Alec Baldwin who was looking down – then lunges at the woman and takes her phone.

The video was posted on “Crackhead Barney and Friends” X account on Monday evening.

Amazingly, many of the comments were sympathetic to Alec Baldwin.

Several users attacked the radical Pro-Palestinian activist.