WAYNE ROOT: President Donald J. Trump is 100% Right About The Jews. It’s Time to Admit it.

By Wayne Allyn Root

The liberal media is outraged at President Trump. AGAIN.

Trump pointed out that Jews who vote Democrat are voting against their own self-interest- and it makes no sense. That’s like the police chief in Casablanca being shocked there’s gambling in that casino!

I am a Jewish American. I’m also a Republican-conservative, MAGA, America-First, Trump warrior and patriot. I’m “all in” for President Trump. We either elect Trump on November 5th, or both America and Israel face unprecedented danger and decline.

I understand that. Far too many of my fellow Jews do not.

Just 48 hours ago, I was honored to interview my great friend President Donald J. Trump for the 15th time. It’s a reflection of our special relationship. We are “a mutual admiration society.” I appreciate what President Trump has done for America, American exceptionalism, capitalism, peace and prosperity, border security and of course, his unrivaled support for America’s best friend and ally, Israel.

And in return, I believe President Trump appreciates my loyalty, unwavering support and fiery defense of him and his record of accomplishments.

President Trump and I enjoyed another of our always controversial interviews on my television show, “The ROOT Reaction” airing weeknights on Real America’s Voice TV Network.

Sadly, raw truth is considered “controversial” nowadays.

Trump introduced me recently at a rally by saying, “My good friend and TV/radio host Wayne Allyn Root always gets me in trouble. In every interview with Wayne, I wind up in trouble.”

Oops. We did it again.

In our latest interview we covered a lot of ground about the massive lies and propaganda of the Biden administration about the economy, jobs, inflation and open borders. We discussed Trump’s latest decision about the controversial topic of abortion. We discussed Biden getting us into World War 3 on multiple fronts. You can watch here:

https://rumble.com/v4oc5t8-president-trump-with-wayne-allyn-root-482024.html

But nothing was more controversial than our discussion of Jews and why they vote in a way that is self-destructive and against their best interests.

Within hours of our TV interview, hundreds of articles and editorials popped up in the biased-liberal mainstream media accusing Trump of antisemitism. https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-faces-backlash-comments-black-jewish-voters-1888693

The media conveniently forgot to mention that President Trump was talking to a Jewish-American television and radio host (me) who agreed 100% with every word he said. That’s crucial context to leave out. I’d call it fraud and misrepresentation.

Here are my two cents.

First, it’s absurd for ultra-leftist Jews to act offended when President Trump accuses them of being far too leftist. Instead, they should say, “I resemble that remark.” Because it’s 100% true.

Second, no one can ever accuse me of being a detractor of the Jewish people. I am proud of my race. I praise the amazing traits of my Jewish people often on my radio and TV shows, and in many of my 16 books. I have pointed out the reason Jews are among the most successful people to ever set foot on earth is because of their brilliance, unmatched work ethic, relentless mindset, and the importance they place on education and family.

That is why such a high percentage of Jews in America are business owners, professionals and community leaders. Jews are the best and brightest of America. Jews have EARNED their success.

But there is one thing I don’t condone or defend- the radical leftist politics of so many Jews.

Like President Trump, I’ll never understand it. It makes zero sense. The truth is, when it comes to politics, the most brilliant people in the world are clueless and self-destructive.

Jews who vote Democrat are voting alongside people who hate Israel and want to wipe out the Jewish people. Or haven’t you heard “from the river to the sea” chants in protests across America? These are exclusively Democrat voters who want to murder Jews.

Jews who vote Democrat are voting for politicians who punish hard work, discipline, sacrifice, education, job creators and financial risk-takers, while rewarding welfare and crime.

Jews who vote Democrat are voting for open borders and welcoming in all the criminals, gang bangers and terrorists of the world- who will terrorize, rob, rape and murder good law-abiding Americans (like Jews).

Millions of these people Democrats welcome in are Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic extremists who come to America to do harm specifically to Jews. How do Jews not understand the disaster of open border policies?

Jews who vote Democrat vote for politicians and judges who see violent criminals as “victims” and let them out on the street with crazy “no bail” policies. How is that good for decent, law-abiding families (like Jews)?

Jews who vote for Democrats are supporting socialist and communist policies. Have they studied history? Socialist and communist societies always scapegoat and persecute successful people- who are in large numbers Jews.

Or don’t Jews know Hitler and the Nazis were “the National Socialist Party.”

Or don’t Jews know the communist Soviet Union persecuted Jews. Why did Jews flee the Soviet Union for Israel and America, if things were so good for Jews in a communist country?

Jews who vote Democrat are voting for DEI- which lets unqualified candidates get college admission, jobs and promotions based only on their race, while qualified Jews are passed over.

Jews who vote Democrat often cite a “woman’s right to choose” and chant “my body, my choice,” but they supported Biden and Democrat Governors’ mandates forcing dangerous, deadly, untested, experimental vaccines into our bodies in violation of the Nuremberg Code.

Jews who vote Democrat are supporting this current administration’s weaponization of government, false arrests of political opponents, and massive censorship and silencing of the opposition. Don’t they see this is all straight from the Nazi and Soviet playbook? Eventually this will all be aimed at the Jews.

To sum it up, this Jew loves Trump AND the Jewish people.

But Trump is right. It makes no sense for any Jew to vote Democrat. Jews who vote Democrat are self-destructive and voting against their own best interests.

Trump is 100% right- again.

