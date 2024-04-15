Wayne Allyn Root’s 15th Interview with President Donald J Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and His Famous “Final Four” Biggest Stories in America.

Wayne and President Trump discuss abortion, open borders, the lies and fraud of the Biden administration about jobs, and why Jews vote Democrat.

