WATCH: Tucker Carlson Says Politicians Are ‘Terrified’ of Intel Agencies Framing Them With ‘Kiddie Porn’

Political commentator Tucker Carlson said that politicians are “terrified” of intelligence agencies framing them with “kiddie porn” if they oppose warrantless spying on Americans.

Carlson made the stunning allegation on an episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience” that aired on Friday.

The former Fox News host told Rogan that lawmakers have personally told him they fear retaliation from the intelligence community if they oppose reauthorizing Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

“People don’t say that because they’re worried about being punished,” Carlson said. “They’re worried about someone putting kiddie porn on their computer. Members of Congress are terrified of the intel agencies. I’m not guessing at that. They’ve told me that — including people on the intel committee, including people who run the intel committee.”

“The people whose job it is to oversee and keep in line these enormous, secretive agencies whose budgets we can’t even know — their ‘black budgets,’” Carlson added. “They’re the parents, the agencies are the children. They’re afraid of the agencies. That’s not compatible with democracy.”

Holy Shizzles! Members of Congress are Terrified of Intel Agencies Planting Kiddie Porn on their Computers — Intel Committee Members and a High Ranking Sr. Elected Official Admitted it’s Happening • Mike Pompeo is treated like a pillar or Republican Washington “people… pic.twitter.com/XM6vaGufKF — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 20, 2024

Carlson reiterated that politicians are supporting “warrantless spying” on American citizens because “they’re threatened.”

“It’s playing out in front of everyone, and no one cares and no one does anything about it,” Carlson continued. “I think the reason is because they’re threatened. And if you look at the committee chairman who allowed this shit to happen year after year, they’re all — and I don’t know, people say, ‘Oh, they’re compromised or being blackmailed,’ whatever. I don’t have evidence of that. But I know them. And they have all the things to hide. I know that for a fact.”

“It’s not a stretch of imagination to imagine that, you know, some committee chairman who’s allowing warrantless spying on Americans to continue, or whatever abuse they’re allowing, knowing fully or hiding the truth about UAPs, ignoring the UAP Disclosure Act of 2023, like, why are they doing that? It’s not impossible to imagine that some guy with a drinking problem or a weird sex life — and that’s very common, very common up there — that’s why they’re doing it. Because they don’t want to be exposed.”