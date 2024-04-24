WATCH: New York Mayor Eric Adams Berated by Irate Leftist on Flight from Miami

New York Mayor Eric Adams was berated by an irate leftist fellow passenger on a flight from Miami on Monday.

The passenger filmed the confrontation, which was posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Are you Eric Adams?” the woman asked the mayor as passengers boarded. “F–k you!”

The woman continued, “You support the genocide in Palestine. There are homeless people all over New York, yet you’re always partying. You don’t actually care about the citizens of New York!”

Adams was returning to New York from the 2024 Concordia Americas Summit in Miami.

“Why are you even in Miami? You know there are people being arrested there? People are homeless in New York. People cannot afford food. You keep cutting the education budget so that you can fund the police. That’s all you care about, funding the police. Everything is underfunded because of you.”

The woman continued to air her grievances while the mayor pointed at her with his thumb and quietly said, “She can’t fly.”

A spokesperson for Adams told the New York Post that other passengers gave him a warmer reception.

“Plenty of other passengers came up to Mayor Adams during the trip and expressed their opinions of support for the mayor,” the spokesperson said.