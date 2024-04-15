WATCH LIVE: News Coverage as President Trump Fights off Lawfare in NY DA Alvin Bragg’s “Hush Money” Case Starting at 9 AM ET

President Trump’s Manhattan “hush money” criminal trial kicks off today with jury selection.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month on President Trump’s court hearings in New York, where Far-left Judge Arthur Engoron’s outrageous $464 million judgment in Marxist AG Letitia James’ civil fraud case was overturned, and Far-left Judge Juan Merchan set the Stormy Daniels trial for April 15. Trump held a press conference at his 40 Wall Street building where he slammed the judges and prosecutors for their election interference attempts to take out the leading presidential candidate.

Far-left New York Judge Juan Merchan released his questionnaire for potential jurors late Monday night, including questions about where the jurors get their news from, whether or not they’ve attended a Trump rally, and whether they follow President Trump on social media. The questions also ask if they have ever supported Q Anon, Proud Boys, Antifa, Boogaloo Boys, Three Percenters or Oath Keepers.

The highly conflicted judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, who, according to The New York Post, helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign. Merchan’s firm, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has also received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

President Trump recently said the daughter of the far-left judge posted a photo of him behind bars. Merchan responded by expanding Trump’s gag order to bar Trump from making factual statements about the judge’s far-left family members.

For these reasons, Trump filed a motion to recuse Merchan from presiding over this unfair trial brought by Biden’s thugs earlier this month.

Recall that Trump’s lawyers also asked for a 90-day delay so they could pour over the thousands of pages of discovery, but the judge denied their request.

Trump blasted the Merchan yesterday, calling him “perhaps the most highly conflicted Judge in New York State history,” for giving his lawyers a short period of time to read through the hundreds of thousands of pages of documents that Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg illegally hid.

According to pro-Trump New Yorker Dion Cini, a rally in protest of Manhattan District Attorney “Fat Alvin” Bragg is scheduled from 8 am until 6 pm outside the courthouse at Collect Pond Park:

Reminder, all day tomorrow. Take the day off or quit your job, your life depends on it! https://t.co/79QdKTccP3 — Dion Cini (@dioncini) April 15, 2024

