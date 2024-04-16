The House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hold another hearing to look at “inappropriate influence exerted by the federal government over research publications related to COVID-19” after recently obtaining evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins were in communication with multiple scientific journals.

This is similar to the allegations in Murthy v. Missouri, a lawsuit against the Biden administration and an army of government agencies for conspiring with social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, to censor the speech of millions of American citizens, particularly following the election of Donald Trump and amid the government manufactured Covid 19 pandemic.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The US Supreme Court heard arguments last month from The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and our co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit against federal agencies that censored the truth about COVID-19.

Via House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic:

Wenstrup Announces Hearing on the Possible Inappropriate Relationship Between Top Scientific Journals and U.S. Government