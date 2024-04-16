The House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic will hold another hearing to look at “inappropriate influence exerted by the federal government over research publications related to COVID-19” after recently obtaining evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins were in communication with multiple scientific journals.
This is similar to the allegations in Murthy v. Missouri, a lawsuit against the Biden administration and an army of government agencies for conspiring with social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, to censor the speech of millions of American citizens, particularly following the election of Donald Trump and amid the government manufactured Covid 19 pandemic.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, The US Supreme Court heard arguments last month from The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and our co-plaintiffs in the lawsuit against federal agencies that censored the truth about COVID-19.
The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Delivers EPIC Speech On The Steps Of The Supreme Court: The Biden Regime And Big Tech Are Employing What They Call the ‘Cognitive Infrastructure’ To Control What We Think
Via House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic:
Wenstrup Announces Hearing on the Possible Inappropriate Relationship Between Top Scientific Journals and U.S. Government
WASHINGTON — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) will hold a hearing titled “Academic Malpractice: Examining the Relationship Between Scientific Journals, the Government, and Peer Review” to explore any potential inappropriate influence exerted by the federal government over research publications related to COVID-19. The Select Subcommittee recently obtained evidence that indicates top scientific journals Science, Nature, and The Lancet were in communication with federal government officials, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins, during the pandemic. This hearing seeks to ensure that the federal government is not granted undue access to the scientific review process during a future health crisis.
WHAT: Hearing titled “Academic Malpractice: Examining the Relationship Between Scientific Journals, the Government, and Peer Review”
DATE: Tuesday, April 16, 2024
TIME: 2:00 PM ET
LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building
WITNESSES:
Holden Thorp, Ph.D.
Editor-in-Chief
Science Journals
American Association for the Advancement of Science
*Declined to participate*
Magdalena Skipper, Ph.D.
Editor-in-Chief
Nature
*Declined to participate*
Richard Horton, BSc, MB, ChB
Editor-in-Chief
The Lancet
