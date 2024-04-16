WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing Titled, “Liberty, Tyranny, and Accountability: Covid-19 and the Constitution”

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government is holding a hearing this afternoon to “examine the federal and state responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects on the civil liberties of Americans,” according to the committee’s webpage.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 pm. Watch live below.
Simultaneously, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the House Oversight Select Subcommittee is holding a hearing to examine evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins exerted influence over multiple scientific journals to craft a narrative about COVID-19:
WATCH LIVE: House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Hearing Titled, “Academic Malpractice: Examining the Relationship Between Scientific Journals, the Government, and Peer Review”
Former RNC Chair candidate and Founder and CEO of the Center for American Liberty Harmeet Dhillon will testify on the government’s overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.
WATCH: @pnjaban will be testifying today at 2:00pm ET before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government about government overreach during COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/sWnEGsl0L7
— Center for American Liberty (@Liberty_Ctr) April 16, 2024
Other witnesses include State Surgeon General of Florida Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Co-Founder of Freedom in Education Beanie Geoghegan.
Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, has been vocal about his concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines. As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Ladapo slammed Dr. Fauci in an interview with Russell Brand, calling him “a dishonest, self-serving political animal who happens to have scientific training.”
Via House Judiciary Committee:
Liberty, Tyranny, and Accountability: Covid-19 and the Constitution
Date:Location:2141 Rayburn House Office BuildingWASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The hearing, “Liberty, Tyranny, and Accountability: Covid-19 and the Constitution,” will examine the federal and state responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects on the civil liberties of Americans.WITNESSES:
- Harmeet Dhillon, Founder and CEO, Center for American Liberty
- Dr. Joseph Ladapo, State Surgeon General of Florida
- Beanie Geoghegan, Co-Founder, Freedom in Education
Watch live below: