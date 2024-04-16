WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing Titled, “Liberty, Tyranny, and Accountability: Covid-19 and the Constitution”

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government is holding a hearing this afternoon to “examine the federal and state responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects on the civil liberties of Americans,” according to the committee’s webpage.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 pm. Watch live below.

Simultaneously, as The Gateway Pundit reported, the House Oversight Select Subcommittee is holding a hearing to examine evidence that Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Francis Collins exerted influence over multiple scientific journals to craft a narrative about COVID-19:

Former RNC Chair candidate and Founder and CEO of the Center for American Liberty Harmeet Dhillon will testify on the government’s overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other witnesses include State Surgeon General of Florida Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Co-Founder of Freedom in Education Beanie Geoghegan.

Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, has been vocal about his concerns with the COVID-19 vaccines. As The Gateway Pundit recently reported, Ladapo slammed Dr. Fauci in an interview with Russell Brand, calling him “a dishonest, self-serving political animal who happens to have scientific training.”

Liberty, Tyranny, and Accountability: Covid-19 and the Constitution

Hearing Location : 2141 Rayburn House Office Building WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET. The hearing, “Liberty, Tyranny, and Accountability: Covid-19 and the Constitution,” will examine the federal and state responses to the Covid-19 pandemic and the effects on the civil liberties of Americans. WITNESSES : Harmeet Dhillon, Founder and CEO, Center for American Liberty

Dr. Joseph Ladapo, State Surgeon General of Florida

Beanie Geoghegan, Co-Founder, Freedom in Education Subcommittees The Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government

