WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing on "Fighting for a Free Press: Protecting Journalists and their Sources" – with Catherine Herridge and Sharyl Attkisson

by

The House Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government is currently hosting a hearing on freedom of the press and protecting journalists, as the Biden Regime attempts to infringe on the rights of the press and shape news stories to fit their narrative.

Rep Chip Roy opened the hearing at 9:30 am ET, remarking, “Today’s hearing is about defending our fundamental liberty and protecting journalists and their sources from these attacks. We will examine the federal government’s infringement on the freedom of the press and examine the prospects for federal shield law.”

Witnesses include investigative journalists Catherine Herridge and Sharyl Attkisson and Chief Broadcast Officer at SAG-AFTRA News & Broadcast Department Mary Cavallaro.

Recall that last month, Catherine Herridge, an Emmy-winning and nominated reporter known for her work on national security and intelligence, was held in civil contempt by an Obama-appointed federal judge for her refusal to unmask her confidential sources related to a blockbuster story on how there is infiltration from China in US universities.

The judge ordered Herridge to turn over her source(s) in response to a lawsuit that was filed by Chinese-American scientist Yanping Chen against the FBI. Chen subpoenaed Herridge in an effort to find out who her sources were. When Herridge refused, she was threatened with contempt charges and potential jail time.

JUST IN: Chinese-American Scientist Asks Court to Expedite Appeal So Catherine Herridge Can Face Contempt Fines of $800 a Day ASAP For Refusing to Give Up Her Confidential Sources

Via House Judiciary Committee:

Date
Location2141 Rayburn House Office Building

Watch live below:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government will hold a hearing on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The hearing, “Fighting for a Free Press: Protecting Journalists and their Sources,” will examine the federal government’s infringement on the First Amendment’s guarantee of freedom of the press, as well as federal shield law proposals.

WITNESSES:
  • Catherine Herridge, Investigative journalist
  • Mary Cavallaro, Chief Broadcast Officer, SAG-AFTRA News & Broadcast Department
  • Sharyl Attkisson, Investigative journalist; managing editor, “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson”
Subcommittees
The Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government
