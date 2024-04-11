WATCH LIVE: House Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing on “Fighting for a Free Press: Protecting Journalists and their Sources” – with Catherine Herridge and Sharyl Attkisson

The House Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on the Constitution and Limited Government is currently hosting a hearing on freedom of the press and protecting journalists, as the Biden Regime attempts to infringe on the rights of the press and shape news stories to fit their narrative.

Rep Chip Roy opened the hearing at 9:30 am ET, remarking, “Today’s hearing is about defending our fundamental liberty and protecting journalists and their sources from these attacks. We will examine the federal government’s infringement on the freedom of the press and examine the prospects for federal shield law.”

Witnesses include investigative journalists Catherine Herridge and Sharyl Attkisson and Chief Broadcast Officer at SAG-AFTRA News & Broadcast Department Mary Cavallaro.

Recall that last month, Catherine Herridge, an Emmy-winning and nominated reporter known for her work on national security and intelligence, was held in civil contempt by an Obama-appointed federal judge for her refusal to unmask her confidential sources related to a blockbuster story on how there is infiltration from China in US universities.

The judge ordered Herridge to turn over her source(s) in response to a lawsuit that was filed by Chinese-American scientist Yanping Chen against the FBI. Chen subpoenaed Herridge in an effort to find out who her sources were. When Herridge refused, she was threatened with contempt charges and potential jail time.

Mary Cavallaro, Chief Broadcast Officer, SAG-AFTRA News & Broadcast Department

Sharyl Attkisson, Investigative journalist; managing editor, “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson”

