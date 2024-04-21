WATCH: Brave School Girl Reveals In Graphic Detail How Trans Student Savagely Assaulted Her Friend While Blasting Woke School Officials to Their Face for Letting it Happen

A brave school girl in Pennsylvania unleashed on cowardly school officials while revealing in graphic detail how they allowed a transgender (Bio-Male) student savagely beat her friend to the point of hospitalization while woke school officials did nothing to stop it.

As Reduxx reported, the brutal assault took place at Pennbrook Middle School in North Wales, Pennsylvania on Wednesday, when the 13-year-old trans student going by “Melanie” blindsided her 12-year-old female victim in the school cafeteria using a Stanley cup. He smacked several times on the head, creating an open wound and causing her to bleed.

The 7th-grade girl had to be hospitalized and receive staples to close the cuts in her head before undergoing concussion protocol according to the Daily Mail.

During a school board meeting on Thursday, School Superintendent Todd Bauer called the horrifying attack “deeply disturbing’ in a statement. But a young friend of the victim’s was not having his nonsense.

The unidentified girl revealed she and others warned several teachers on Wednesday morning the assault was going to occur at lunch that day. She also noted she was second on the trans student’s hit list.

The school counselor dismissed her, telling her nothing would happen. The girl received word she would not be seeing “Melanie” for the remainder of the day.

But this was a lie. The girl revealed she was at lunch when she heard screaming and “everyone running” in panic.

She then went on to describe the assault in graphic detail:

WATCH:

BREAKING A male who identifies as transgender brutally assaulted a female student at Pennbrook Middle School in PA. One girl who said she was “second on [his] hit list” told the school board that she had begged for help HOURS before the attack, but teachers did nothing. pic.twitter.com/sRRZlnuwZU — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) April 20, 2024

The girl revealed “Melanie” snuck up behind her friend and began smashing her head with the Stanley cup. The trans student also pulled her hair and hit her against the table.

“I just hear all this screaming and everybody running. All of a sudden, you hear these terrible loud bangs of the Stanley bouncing off her head,” the student explained. And then you see Mel grabbing her hair and hitting her against the table and just repeatedly hitting her with the Stanley.

“There was blood going everywhere, she continued. “We had to sit in there and watch them clean up the blood off those tables and ground, and we had to watch them take her out with blood dripping down her face, and I will never forget that.”

The 7th-grader also revealed “Melanie” screamed “I’m going to murder you!” to her friend during the beating.

The girl then went off on school officials for their negligence.

“You could’ve stopped it!” the brave young girl said. “It was five hours from when I told you it was going to happen. I don’t get how you couldn’t have stopped that.”

The girl added once the attack began, it lasted 28 minutes, despite the school board claiming it was just eight minutes.

“We had to watch her taken out with blood dripping down her face, and I will never forget that! Laying in bed last night, I just kept repeating it in my head.”

Reduxx reported the biological boy had only recently been transferred into the school where the assault, having been reportedly expelled from his last school due to violent behavior. He also maintained a long “hit list” of girls he wanted to assault.

The school was well aware of the boy’s violent tendencies thanks to student warnings and had him solo-escorted into school every day. Despite this, woke school officials allowed him to use the female restrooms at the school and never lifted a finger to intervene when he acted up.