WARNING: New Deadly Outbreak of HIGHLY INFECTIOUS Disease, CDC Warns | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: CDC Issues Alert After Invasive and Deadly Meningococcal Disease Rates Soar in U.S.

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: Jack Smith Issues Veiled Threat to Judge Cannon Over Her Jury Instructions in Trump Classified Docs Case

ARTICLE 3: Lauren Boebert Undergoes Emergency Surgery, is Diagnosed with Rare and Potentially-Life Threatening Disorder — GOP Majority in House at Risk

ARTICLE 4: LSU Women’s Team Leaves Court before National Anthem – BUT COACH LATER EXPLAINS – Iowa Trounces Them Anyway in NCAA Tourney as Caitlin Clark Scores 41 and Hits 9 3-Pointers! — UPDATED

ARTICLE 5: MADNESS: Four More Pro-Life Americans Who Sat Outside Abortion Clinic Praying Are Found Guilty – Face Up to 11 Years in Prison – Including 87 Yr-Old Eva Edl

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.