Village Council in Illinois Votes to Remove Only Republican Library Board Member Because “His Ideas are Unsafe”

On Tuesday night in Downers Grove, a quaint Chicago suburb, the Village Council 4-3 voted to remove the only Republican, logistics executive Bill Nienburg, from its six-member, appointed village library board.

Nienburg publicly opposed repeated initiatives intended to make the library more “progressive.”

As reported by Dupage Policy Journal, in 2022, Nienburg was the only board member who did not support a “drag queen bingo” event for children at the library featuring a male cross-dressing stripper.

The board’s plan to spend approximately $160,000 on an “anti-racism” and also to replace the Pledge of Allegiance with a “land statement,” which would declare that the town was formed on land “stolen by white Christian men from the Indians,” were also criticized by Nienburg.

In another blow to the radicals, Nienburg refused to put his “pronouns” on the library board’s “about” page.

Democrat Leslie Sadowski voted in favor of a resolution to remove Nienburg.

Leslie Sadowski-Fugitt, the ringleader in ousting Downers Grove Library Trustee Bill Nienburg for opposing “Drag Queen Bingo.” She’s taught him. And she’ll teach you too. She is the quintessential small-minded, venomous, identitarian shrew who controls wealthy, honky suburbs. pic.twitter.com/leckp7420U — Dan Proft (@DanProft) April 17, 2024

Dupage Policy Journal reports:

Sadowski told a crowd of more than 100, mostly attending in support of Nienburg, that she felt he should be removed because his ideas are “unsafe.” “This has nothing to do with political affiliaton, and everything to do with dangerous extremism,” Sadowski said. She said that she offered Nienburg “coaching” on how to get along with his liberal Democrat library board members, but that he refused.

Although Mr. Nienburg did not attended the meeting which ousted him, he sent a letter to Dupage Policy Journal: