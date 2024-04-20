VIDEO: Suspected Child Predator Gets Gunned Down by Police After Pulling a Firearm – Was Looking to Meet Two Little Girls at a Hotel

Video footage captured the moment Seattle police unleashed a hailstorm of bullets in self-defense on an alleged p*dophile trying to meet up with two young girls at a hotel, killing him.

KIRO 7 News revealed the incident occurred in the DoubleTree hotel on Southcenter Parkway in Tukwila, a suburban city located just 11 miles south of Seattle, after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The brave police officers were conducting a sting operation against a 67-year-old man who was being investigated by the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce, according to to FOX 13 Seattle.

The suspect, a 67-year-old man, arrived at the hotel believing he would be meeting up with two little girls, 7 and 11 years old. Instead, he came face-to-face with three police officers waiting inside the hotel room.

In the footage below released by the Seattle Police Department Friday evening, you can see the police orchestrate the clever sting operation. Once the police identify themselves, the suspect starts to take out a gun, which proves to be his final mistake.

One police officer can be heard screaming, “Gun!”

The police quickly fire multiple bullets into the suspect, killing the man instantly. It’s not clear how many shots are fired, but one officer is seen loading another magazine into his firearm as FOX 13 Seattle notes.

WATCH:

New: Seattle police shoot and kill a 67-year-old pedoph*le who showed up at a hotel to meet up with two girls, 7 and 11 years old. This is how it’s done Seattle officers were waiting inside the hotel room when the man arrived. When the police officers answered the door, the… pic.twitter.com/dBRNOnW3bp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 20, 2024

KIRO 7 News reported that one of the officers was injured during the fatal altercation but did not have to go to the hospital. The officer suffered a minor graze wound to the leg and was treated at the scene.

The outlet reports the Force Investigation Team is now investigating the incident.