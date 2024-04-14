VIDEO Shows Mass Panic Inside Israel After Iranian Missile and Drone Attacks

It seems like only yesterday, we were watching young adults running from a concert as Hamas terrorists ambushed them in Israel. Israelis and Americans were kidnapped, beaten, raped and murdered. Hamas is still holding Israeli and American hostages.

The video below shows Hamas terrorists hurling grenades at young adults hiding in shelters, murdering young women, and poking the eyes out of innocent Jews they slaughtered.

This is Evil. This is Hamas.

The world must never forget.

Caution: Please note the extreme violence displayed in the video.

Now, only six months later, a large crowd can be seen running through the streets of Israel as Iran bombards Israel with over 200 missile and drone attacks. Thankfully, most of the drones and missiles were intercepted.

BREAKING: Footage Reportedly Shows Mass Panic

Inside Israeli After Iranian Drone Attacks Reach Israel#PrayForPeace #PrayForIsrael

pic.twitter.com/2ORKPaz87D — PattyMI (@PattyLovesTruth) April 13, 2024

In another video that was reportedly taken inside Israel, innocent people are watching from inside Israel as Tel Aviv came under attack by the terrorist-led nation of Iran.

#BREAKING: REPORTS OF EXPLOSIONS IN TEL AVIV pic.twitter.com/Oiwdj8BRu4 — Censored Men (@CensoredMen) April 13, 2024

In November, the Joe Biden administration extended a sanctions waiver that will allow Iran to collect another $10 billion in funds in order for the mullahs to fund their military operations in the region.

This came one week after Iranian-backed Houthis attempted to shoot down a US drone in the region and one month after Iran-backed Hamas terrorists slaughtered 1,400 Jews in Israel and took another 240 Jews hostage.

Hamas is still holding over 100 Jewish civilian hostages, including Americans.

It was the deadliest attack on Jews since World War II.

Joe Biden ignored the massacre in order to open the door and help Iran bring in another $10 billion in the next few months.

To this day, the Hamas savages refuse to release the remaining Jewish hostages from their genocidal attack in southern Israel.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken warned that Israel risks becoming indistinguishable from Hamas.

Via The Times of Israel.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns that Israel risks becoming indistinguishable from Hamas if it continues to fail to protect civilians amid the Gaza war. “What happened after October 7 could have ended immediately if Hamas had stopped hiding behind civilians, released the hostages, and put down its weapons, but Israel is not Hamas. Israel is a democracy; Hamas is a terrorist organization. Democracies place the highest value on human life, every human life. As it has been said, whoever saves a life, saves the entire world,” Blinken says during a press conference in Brussels, quoting a Jewish proverb. “That’s our strength. It’s what distinguishes us from terrorists like Hamas. If we lose that reverence for human life, we risk becoming indistinguishable from those we confront.”

It is well-known that Hamas hides its operatives and operations in schools, homes, and hospitals.

Several of the released hostages said they were kept chained inside Palestinian homes. Israel is not dealing with a group of people who value life or international law.

But, Joe Biden and his Obama handlers want Israel to back off – until Hamas pulls off their next genocidal attack.

And now the Biden regime is comparing Israel to Hamas.

Will Joe Biden dare to compare Hamas to the terror-led regime in Iran? Will anyone dare to call out Joe Biden for the billions he recently gave Iran that was likely used to buy the drones and missiles they used to attack the innocent people inside Israel today?