VIDEO: Leftist Actor Freaks Out and Destroys Piñata During Foul-Mouthed Spanish Language Tirade After Learning About Trump’s Growing Popularity with Hispanic Voters

Leftist actor John Leguizamo had an epic meltdown concluding with him destroying a piñata on Tuesday night after discovering President Trump is making gains with Hispanic voters.

As Fox News reported, Leguizamo, who was serving as a guest host on The Daily Show, mocked a classic Trump 2020 campaign Spanish language ad before complaining about polls showing the 45th president’s growing popularity with Hispanics.

I mean, clearly, Trump isn’t making any effort to get Latino voters or make them a priority,” Leguizamo whined. “But the thing that hurts the most is that his lazy a** strategy is actually working.”

The show’s producers then played a CNN news clip showing Trump leading Biden by six points among Hispanics in one poll. This was the moment Leguizamo completely lost it.

“Excuse me for a second, please,” said Leguizamo as he grabbed a small piñata underneath his desk and dropped a flurry of Spanish curse words.

“Coño! Coño! P*ta! P*ta madre!” he yelled as he pounded and tore apart the inanimate object.

WATCH:

After finally calming down somewhat, Leguizamo warned the Democrats were in trouble for one big reason: Bidenflation.

“It looks like the Democrats are in trouble. And you might be thinking, how is this possible? Donald Trump is winning Latinos? ‘Build the wall’ Donald Trump? ‘Mass deportations’ Donald Trump?” he said. The guy who thinks Daddy Yankee is a baseball player, Donald Trump? But the truth is, in 2024, Latino voters have something else on their minds,” Leguizamo continued. “That’s right. For Latinos, this election is all about inflation! And that makes sense! Inflation is bad right now.”

Leguizamo is correct on this. Imagine the meltdowns on Univision and Telemundo if Trump wins in 2024 with heavy Hispanic support.