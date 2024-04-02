Victor Reacts: Old Habits Die Hard, UC Berkley Brings Back Segregation? (VIDEO)

It looks like old habits do die hard as UC Berkley is accused of systemic racism for banning white people from a California community farm.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

The Gill Tract Community Farm, which is co-owned by the University of California- Berkeley, has allegedly banned White people from their farm on Saturdays, designating the day exclusively for use by ‘Black, Indigenous, and People of Color’ (BIPOC).

A complaint was filed with the US Department of Education by the Mountain States Legal Foundation (MSLF), with some criticizing the move as an example of ‘systemic racism.’

According to their website,” The UC Gill Tract Community Farm is a collaborative community project between the University of California Berkeley and the local community, focused on issues of food justice and urban farming. It is located in Albany, CA, at the corner of San Pablo Ave and Marin Ave. It is an urban farm where you can come and harvest food for yourself and your family in exchange for help with weeding, planting, and watering. It also hosts a sliding-scale farmstand and partners with several East Bay community organizations and food pantries to distribute fresh organic produce to those who lack access to it.”

William Trachman, general counsel for MSLF, told The New York Post, “UC-Berkeley thinks that racial segregation is progressive now, but it’s no different than segregation of the past.”

MSLF’s complaint includes an email from a farm program manager telling someone, “Saturdays are exclusively BIPOC. Exceptions have only been made for events that are BIPOC-centered and with plenty of advance notice and planning.”