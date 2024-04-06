Victor Reacts: It’s Just a Phase – Study Confirms Kids Grow Out of Gender Confusion (VIDEO)

It’s just a phase. Another study has confirmed what we have all known for years, children will grow out of their gender confusion if they are allowed to.

In direct opposition to the suspect claims of transgender activists that children who are “gender-confused” must have medical “care” that goes up to and includes surgical body mutilations, a new 15-year study confirms that most of those kids, if left alone, “grow out of it.”

A report from the Daily Mail confirms the study results show that “being trans is usually just a phase for kids.”

The report explained, “Researchers in the Netherlands tracked more than 2,700 children from age 11 to their mid-twenties, asking them every three years of feelings about their gender. Results showed at the start of the research, around one-in-10 children (11 percent) expressed ‘gender non-contentedness’ to varying degrees.”

However, by age 25 only 4% said they “often” or even “sometimes” were discontent with gender.