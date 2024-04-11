Victor Reacts: Biden Lies About the 2nd Amendment and Gun Restrictions (VIDEO)

Joe Biden is once again repeating a series of black and white lies regarding the 2nd Amendment.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

Joe Biden sat down for a one-on-one softball interview with Democrat-friendly Univision. Biden attacked the Second Amendment during his interview and told Univision host Enrique Acevedo that he used to teach law school. “I used to teach the Second Amendment in law school … From the very beginning, there were limitations. You couldn’t own a cannon!” Biden said. Of course, the Univision host did not push back on Joe Biden’s lies. This is a brazen lie. Biden never taught a single class and there was never a ban on cannon ownership. Joe Biden is a legend in his own mind. He was paid $1 million by UPenn but he never taught a single class.

At the time of our nation’s founding, there were NO restrictions on the 2nd Amendment. Citizens could absolutely own a cannon. This was made very clear in 1812 when James Madison signed letters of marque and reprisal telling private ship owners that they could outfit their boats with cannons.

There were no restrictions on the 2nd Amendment because for a long time Americans had sufficient reading and comprehension skills to know what “shall not be infringed” meant. All of the guns that they owned were so-called weapons of war, because they had just used them to fight off a tyrannical government. It would have been completely antithetical to the expressed intent of the 2nd Amendment to allow the government to restrict what the people could own.

“To disarm the people…[i]s the most effectual way to enslave them.”

– George Mason