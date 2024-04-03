Victor Reacts: Biden Continues to Target Pro-Life Christians (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s squad of enforcers are continuing their efforts to target nonviolent pro-life Christians.

The Gateway Pundit reports,

Joe Biden’s DOJ/FBI is hunting down pro-life, conservative grandmas while ignoring Antifa and BLM militants.

Four pro-life Christians were convicted of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act following a peaceful protest at a Tennessee abortion facility.

The individuals, Eva Edl, Eva Zastrow, James Zastrow, and Paul Place, now face potential penalties of a year in prison and thousands of dollars in fines, with sentencing scheduled for July 30.

Defense lawyers criticized the prosecution as an excessive use of federal power, particularly pointing to the Biden regime’s aggressive stance against individuals expressing their beliefs in a non-violent manner.

They argued that their clients were simply engaging in prayer and worship in hopes of dissuading women from terminating their pregnancies.

The charges stemmed from an incident on March 5, 2021, when the defendants participated in a pro-life demonstration at the Carafem abortion facility in Mt Juliet, Tennessee.

The group, which included the four convicted, had gathered in the office building’s second-floor hallway outside Carafem, engaging in prayer, hymn singing, and attempting to dissuade women from proceeding with abortions.