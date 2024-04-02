“Very Dangerous Territory” – Prominent Attorney Files Complaint Against Radical DC Judge Who Criticized Trump for Sharing NYC Judge Merchan’s Judicial Bias

In an appalling violation of the code of ethics, US District Judge Reggie Walton went on CNN to speak publicly about pending legal matters.

Cristina Laila reported earlier that Judge Walton, a Bush appointee, spoke with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Thursday evening about threats he has received after he called Trump a “charlatan” and rendered excessive punishment to J6 defendants.

“I’ve had more threats than what used to be the case,” the judge said referring to a January 6 case he oversaw.

Even Kaitlan Collins conceded that it is “rare that we get to hear from a sitting federal judge.”

“I’m wondering, what made you speak out tonight and speak publicly?” Kaitlan Collins asked Judge Walton.

“I think it’s important in order to preserve our democracy that we maintain the rule of law…I think it’s important that we judges speak out..” Walton said.

Kaitlan Collins repeatedly asked Judge Walton about Trump’s statements on Judge Juan Merchan and his daughter.

President Trump on Wednesday said the daughter of the far-left judge who just hit him with a gag order in the Stormy Daniels ‘hush payment’ case posted a photo of him behind bars.

Trump called on NY Judge Juan Merchan to recuse himself after his daughter who represents “Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, and other Radical Liberals,” posted a picture of him in jail.

An X account allegedly belonging to Loren Merchan (it hasn’t been confirmed to be her account) posted a photo of Trump behind bars. The photo has since been changed to a picture of Kamala Harris.

On Tuesday the Article III Project filed a complaint against Judge Reggie Walton after his stunt on CNN.

Article III Project founder Mike Davis discussed the complaint today with Joe Pags.

Mike Davis argues that Judge Walton violated judicial canons when he spoke with CNN and possibly tainted the jury pool. This is the latest example of Democrat judges violating their oaths.

On Tuesday they filed a complaint against Judge Walton. Mike Davis says his goal is for Judge Walton to be reprimanded and to “send a very clear message” to other judges that they “cannot take off their political robes and climb into the political arena.”

The complaint, written by A3P Founder and President Mike Davis to Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, pushed back against Judge Walton’s judicial misconduct by criticizing President Trump for his comments about the judge overseeing his case in… — The Article III Project (A3P) (@Article3Project) April 2, 2024

Here is the letter by Article III Project sent to the Judicial Council of the District of Columbia Court.