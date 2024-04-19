UPDATE: Israel Not Clear Why Pentagon Leaked Info to Media on Isfahan Attack – Embarrassing Iran – Potentially Escalating Conflict

As reported earlier – A massive explosion was reported near Isfahan, Iran today. Isfahan is considered to be the primary location of the Iranian nuclear weapons program.

The Iranian media reported three major explosions in Isfahan on Friday morning.

This was not the first time the Isfahan nuclear facility was targeted.

IRANIAN MEDIA: 3 HUGE EXPLOSIONS WERE HEARD IN ISFAHAN, SOUTH OF TEHRAN JERUSALEM POST: SIMULTANEOUS EXPLOSIONS REPORTED IN IRAN, SYRIA, AND IRAQ ACCORDING TO INITIAL REPORTS — zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 19, 2024

UPDATE: Via ABC News – Iranian state television says nuclear facilities near Isfahan ‘fully safe’ after air defense batteries fired in area.

By Friday morning the Iranian regime was pushing their own narrative that the attack was a failure and everything was back to normal.

BREAKING: IRAN BROADCASTER SHOW ISFAHAN IS NOT IMPACTED "The city is in complete calm and security, people are going on with their normal lives." "1-2 hours ago, sounds were heard in the sky. We understand several miniature UAVs were overhead, which were shot down." pic.twitter.com/HDsZGf1Jif — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) April 19, 2024

Then this happened– A Biden administration official blamed Israel for the attack. Why would the Biden regime do that?

CNN reported:

Israel has carried out a strike inside Iran, a US official tells CNN, in a move that threatens to push the region deeper into conflict. The target is not nuclear, the official said. Prior to the Israeli strike Friday (local time), the US expectation was that they would not target civilian or nuclear facilities, another senior US official told CNN. CNN has previously reported that Israel told the US its response would be limited in scope. US intelligence had suggested Israel was weighing a narrow and limited strike inside Iran because they feel like they have to respond with a kinetic action of some kind given the unprecedented scale of the Iranian attack

On Friday The Jerusalem Post reported that Israeli officials were “unclear” why the Biden administration and Pentagon would reveal that Israel was involved in the explosions.

The Pentagon could have remained silent and preserved Iran’s dignity.

But instead, the Biden regime embarrassed the Iranians and therefore escalated the conflict.

Fascinating @Jerusalem_Post report on what happened in Isfahan this a.m. "Israeli official security and governmental sources told The Jerusalem Post Friday: "An eye for an eye, a tooth for a tooth. Israel retaliated where they were attacked.”https://t.co/EG8RgOMGoK pic.twitter.com/z4g1vEujUA — Nader Itayim | ‌‌نادر ایتیّم (@ncitayim) April 19, 2024

Never underestimate the ability of the Biden regime to create chaos and devastation at home and in the world today.