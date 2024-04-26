A lot is written every single day about how overpowered the Ukrainians are in their fight against the ever-strengthening Russian Federation forces.

But now, the most pressing issue of the absolute lack of manpower by the Kiev regime is coming to the forefront of public opinion.

About a million military-age males have fled the Ukrainian territory seeking to avoid military service which has become in many ways a death sentence.

Not only that, but as much as 100 thousand troops have reportedly deserted their positions.

Russian defense minister Sergei Shoigu has just stated that Kiev’s military losses have topped half a million troops.

In this context, Ukraine has started to resort to radical moves, suspending consular services for military-age male citizens abroad.

The reaction came instantly: huge crowds of men could be seen gathering outside the Ukrainian passport service in Warsaw.

They are protesting the suspension of consular services – including the issuance of passports – for Ukrainian men of conscription age abroad.

Kyiv Post reported:

"The suspension was introduced yesterday after Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said services would be suspended until it introduces new procedures to comply with the new mobilization law, signed by President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 16, limiting consular services for Ukrainian men aged 18-60 abroad without military registration

Videos are circulating on social media of huge crowds of Ukrainian men – 300 according to some sources – gathering outside a passport service to voice their dissent. Some said they would stay as long as it takes to receive their passports."

Ukrainian Telegram channels report that Polish police took no action.

The only documents being issued are for them to return home.

They will not be very well received, if Minister Kuleba's words are any indication.

“'How it looks now: a man of conscription age went abroad, showed his state that he does not care about its survival, and then comes and wants to receive services from this state', Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on the social network X (formerly known as Twitter) yesterday.

'If anyone believes that while someone is fighting far away at the front line and risking his or her life for this state, someone else is staying abroad but receiving services from this state, then this is not how it works'.”

Poland, for its part, seems overly eager to send those young men to the meat grinder.

Polish defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said his country is ready to 'help Ukraine to get military-age males to return and help their home country in fighting in the war against Russia'.

Those Ukrainian refugees who are subject to military service 'could' go back to fulfill their civic obligation, Kosiniak-Kamysz told Polish television.

Reuters reported:

"'I think many Poles are outraged when they see young Ukrainian men in hotels and cafes, and they hear how much effort we have to make to help Ukraine', he said, without giving any details on how Poland will help.

Some 4.3 million Ukrainians are living in European Union countries as of January, 2024, of whom about 860,000 are adult men, the Eurostat database estimates. Poland has granted temporary protection status to 950,000 Ukrainians, the second-largest number after Germany.

'Any support is possible', Kosiniak-Kamysz said about how Poland would respond if Kyiv asked for help in bringing home those who may lose their right to stay in Poland once their passports expire."