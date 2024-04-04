U.S. Government Awards Northrop Grumman Contract to Create Railroad on Moon Concept

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded defense contractor Northrop Grumman a contract to create a concept roadmap for a lunar railroad.

In a recent announcement, Northrop Grumman revealed they were awarded a contract by DARPA under the LunA-10 initiative, which is a project by the U.S. government that aims to create commercial activity on the moon in the next ten years.

In a press release, Northrop Grumman wrote they were “selected by DARPA to develop the concept of building a moon-based railroad network as part of the broader 10-year Lunar Architecture (LunA-10) Capability Study.”

The lunar railroad network is expected to have capabilities to transport humans, resources, and supplies across the moon.

Per Space:

Railroads could open the moon to serious and sustained economic development, as they did in the American West in the late 19th century. That’s apparently the hope of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which is supporting the development of a “lunar railroad” concept proposed by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman. “The envisioned lunar railroad network could transport humans, supplies and resources for commercial ventures across the lunar surface, contributing to a space economy for the United States and international partners,” Northrop Grumman representatives wrote in a press statement on Tuesday (March 19). Northrop Grumman was one of 14 companies that DARPA selected this past December to participate in its 10-Year Lunar Architecture (LunA-10) Capability Study, which aims to help humanity extend its economic footprint into deep space.

The news of DARPA awarding Northrop Grumman a contract to build a concept of a lunar railroad comes around the same time the White House has urged NASA to create a standard time on the moon.

