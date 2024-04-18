TYRANNY: Bank of America, USAA ‘Debank’ Conservative Election Fraud Attorney Dr. John Eastman

Two major banks have closed the accounts of conservative attorney John Eastman in retaliation for his advocacy against Democratic election fraud.

The Daily Caller reports that Eastman, who was recently disbarred by a left-wing judge in California over his efforts to expose massive fraud that marred the 2020 presidential election, had bank accounts with Bank of America and USAA closed without warning.

Eastman confirmed that he had already moved most of his money from Bank of America to USAA over concerns that the former was involved in leftist advocacy. Both of these accounts are federally insured and received massive taxpayer bailouts during the 2008 financial crisis.

Yet despite their links to the federal government, Eastman revealed that both of his accounts were closed within the space of two months.

The Daily Caller explained:

Bank of America alerted Eastman in September of 2023 that it would be closing his accounts, a letter obtained by the Daily Caller shows. Shortly thereafter, USAA notified Eastman in November that his two bank accounts with the company would be closed, a separate letter shows. “And then two months later, we get a similar letter from USAA saying that they’ve decided that they’re going to close your account and they did like three weeks later,” Eastman told the Daily Caller. “And so that was where all of our automatic payments were coming out of, all our automatic deposits. So it was a real pain to shift everything. We had to get a new bank account opened and shift everything over.” … Eastman told the Daily Caller he was using the accounts he had set up with Bank of America and USAA for personal finances. He and his wife qualified for USAA bank accounts because his father-in-law served in the Navy in WWII and in the Marines in the Korean War, the attorney told the Daily Caller. “We had Bank of America accounts for about 40 years. But just because of their wokeness we kind of quit a couple of years ago, using them much. They’ve got physical locations and therefore easy ATM, so we kept our accounts there, but we didn’t use much. And about four or five years ago, we opened USAA bank accounts and we were using those as our primaries,” Eastman said.

As extensively reported by The Gateway Pundit, debanking has become one of the left’s favorite methods of going after their opponents. In 2021, this very publication was unceremoniously banned from PayPal, despite never violating its terms of service.

Over in the U.K., Brexit leader Nigel Farage also found that he was being denied accounts by major banks. After campaigning on the issue, he received an apology from Natwest (of which the British government is a major shareholder) and eventually forced the resignation resignation of its CEO Dame Alison Rose.

When individuals or organizations lose access to bank accounts, many of them lose large amounts of revenue and must find alternative methods of banking within a short space of time.

Just this week, over dozen Republican Attorney Generals sent a letter to raising concerns about how they were actively targeting the accounts of conservative or anti-establishment entities.

“Your discriminatory behavior is a serious threat to free speech and religious freedom, is potentially illegal, and is causing political and regulatory backlash,” the letter states. “Your bank needs to be transparent with and assure us, its shareholders, and others that it will not continue to de-bank customers for their speech or religious exercise.”