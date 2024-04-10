Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg Sentenced to 5 Months in Rikers AGAIN for ‘Lying Under Oath’ About the Size of Trump’s Penthouse

Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg, 76, on Wednesday, was sentenced to five months at Rikers Island jail for lying under oath about Trump’s penthouse.

Only people in Trump’s orbit go to prison for perjury.

Democrats perjure themselves all the time and they never serve prison time.

Prosecutors said Weisselberg perjured himself over the size of one of Trump’s penthouses in New York City during a deposition in a civil fraud case.

CBS News reported:

Less than a year after he was released from jail, former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is heading back. Weisselberg was sentenced Wednesday to five months in New York City’s Rikers Island jail complex, in line with a plea agreement reached with prosecutors over perjury he committed in a 2023 civil fraud case. Weisselberg pleaded guilty in March to two felony counts of perjury. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said he admitted to giving false testimony regarding the size of former President Donald Trump’s triplex apartment in New York during a July deposition. Prosecutors initially charged Weisselberg with three additional counts of perjury, but their agreement allowed him to avoid pleading guilty to those charges. One of those initial counts was related to false sworn testimony on May 12, 2023, in a discovery deposition. The other two counts stemmed from Weisselberg’s October 10, 2023, testimony in his civil fraud trial, in which he and longtime former boss Donald Trump were found liable for fraud and other related allegations.

This is the second time Weisselberg will serve time at Rikers.

In August 2022, Allen Weisselberg pleaded guilty to 15 tax crime felonies in exchange for a reduced sentence in a plea deal with prosecutors.

The plea deal also required that Mr. Weisselberg testify as a witness when the case went to trial.

Judge Juan Merchan, the same extremist judge overseeing Trump’s Stormy Daniels ‘hush money’ trial, previously sentenced Weisselberg to five months in Rikers Island jail.

The case was tied to tax-related conduct amid claims Trump Organization employees illegally ‘received tax-free perks such as apartments and car leases.’

These types of cases are almost never pursued, but the witch hunt of Trump and everyone connected to him never ends.