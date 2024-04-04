Trump Lawyer John Eastman Officially Disbarred For Challenging 2020 Election

President Trump’s lawyer John Eastman was officially disbarred this week after a judge ruled he should have his law license stripped for challenging the 2020 election.

Eastman on Thursday asked a California judge to pause the disbarment ruling, citing massive legal fees.

Trump 2020 election lawyer John Eastman faced disbarment in California for ‘undermining democracy’ by trying to ‘overturn the presidential election.’

The January 6 Committee sent the feds after John Eastman because he dared to take action against the Democrats and their massive election fraud operation in 2020.

Recall, Eastman was previously ambushed by the FBI as he was exiting a restaurant in New Mexico.

John Eastman was exiting a restaurant with his wife and friend last June when FBI agents ambushed him and “forced” him to unlock his phone.

The federal agents then took Eastman’s iPhone 12 Pro.

Eastman was also indicted by Fani Willis and charged with counts 1-2 (RICO and Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer), 9 (Conspiracy to Commit Impersonating a Public Officer), 11 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 13 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements), 15 (Conspiracy to Commit Filing False Documents), 17 (Conspiracy to Commit Forgery in the First Degree), 19 (Conspiracy to Commit False Statements and Writings), 27 (Filing False Documents).