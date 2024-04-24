Trump Hater Paul Ryan Praises Mike Johnson for Passing Biden’s Agenda, Giving $95 Billion Away to Secure Foreign Borders

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan praised current Speaker Mike Johnson this week for turning his back on the Republican party and bringing a $95 billion foreign aid package, including $61 billion for Ukraine, to the House Floor last week.

The package led to the passing of three bills aimed at providing financial aid to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other regions engaged in conflicts outside U.S. borders. Following passage, Democrats waved Ukrainian flags on the floor of the United States House of Representatives as they voted to send $60 BILLION of taxpayer money to secure a foreign border.

The package Johnson announced Wednesday includes terms allowing the President to cancel 50% of Ukraine’s debt after November 15, 2024, and the remaining 50% after January 1, 2024. It’s no wonder why Joe Biden came out “strongly” in support of the package, urging the House and Senate to pass it.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) revealed that only $44 to $47 billion–40%–of the $113 billion that the United States has handed out to Ukraine is lethal aid.” So what was the other 66 to $69 billion for?” Roy asked on Bannon’s War Room.

Still, Johnson told the media in a recent press conference that he did “the right thing.”

The Gateway Pundit reported that Johnson’s betrayal of the conservative agenda could be explained by the fact that one of his top handlers aides, Policy Director Dan Ziegler, is a former lobbyist with clients who have a financial interest in Ukraine aid.

This latest move by Paul Ryan could be tied to Johnson’s deputy chief of staff for communications, Raj Shah, who previously worked at Fox Corporation with Ryan. According to Breitbart, “Shah’s communications were among those revealed in the legal matter between Fox News and Dominion, in which he was regularly listed as a top official there alongside Ryan.”

Shah has also been seen recently elevating Never Trumpers on social media and attacking America First Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Paul Ryan and Fox never liked Donald Trump, so it makes sense that they and their affiliates would sabotage the America First agenda.

Per Breitbart: