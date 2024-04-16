Trump GOES OFF on Judge Merchan as Bragg Seeks to Hold Him in Contempt for Gag Order Violations

President Trump on Tuesday morning once again called out the far-left judge presiding over the Stormy Daniel’s ‘hush money’ trial.

NY Judge Juan Merchan imposed a strict gag order that prevented Trump from criticizing his family members.

Merchan ordered Trump to refrain from making any public statements about witnesses and jurors in the Stormy Daniels case. Alvin Bragg accused Trump of violating the gag order when he criticized Merchan’s daughter even though she isn’t a witness or a juror.

The judge’s daughter, Loren Merchan, is a far-left political operative who worked for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Loren Merchan’s firm, Authentic Campaigns, Inc., has received tens of millions of dollars from Democrats who want to take down Trump.

According to The New York Post, Loren Merchan helped Democrats raise $93 million off of her father’s case.

President Trump is still allowed to trash Judge Merchan and Alvin Bragg.

Trump went off on Judge Merchan on Tuesday morning.

“This conflicted, Trump Hating Judge won’t let me respond to people that are on TV lying and spewing hate all day long. He is running rough shod over my lawyers and legal team. The New York System of “Justice” is being decimated by critics from all over the World. I want to speak, or at least be able to respond. Election Interference! RIGGED, UNCONSTITUTIONAL TRIAL! Take off the Gag Order!!!” Trump said in a Truth Social post Tuesday morning.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday filed a motion to hold Trump in contempt for violating the judge’s gag order.

Judge Merchan will hold a hearing on the contempt order on April 23.