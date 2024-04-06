“Triple D Breasted” FREAK Trans Public Defender, PAID FOR By TAXPAYERS? WTF is Biden’s American?! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1:   Seattle Transgender Defense Attorney Representing Far-Left Activists Flaunts Giant Breasts in Courtroom (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2:   VIDEO: Greedy Porch Pirate Gets More Than He Bargained for After Walking into Fed-Up Homeowner’s Creative Trap

ARTICLE 3: “I Can’t Breathe…This is George Floyd!” – Woman Has INSANE Meltdown on Airline While Being Removed as Fellow Passengers Break Out in Laughter (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: Alarming Discovery: Cancer-Causing ‘Forever Chemicals’ Detected in Band-Aids – Enters Bloodstream Through Open Wounds, Experts Warn

ARTICLE 5: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Withdraws Political Support for Joe Biden in 2024, Says He Regrets Endorsing Biden in 2020 (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Photo of author
Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.