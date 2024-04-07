OUT OF TOUCH-Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Says of DC-“I Can Safely Walk My Dog to the Capitol Today in a Way That You Couldn’t Do When We All Got Here” (VIDEO)

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” this weekend.

He made outrageous claims about walking safely in Washington, DC, at the Capitol.

“I can safely walk my dog to the Capitol today in a way that you couldn’t do when we all got here,” Buttigieg said to Jen Psaki.

Watch:

The Transportation Secretary failed to mention that, as a high-ranking government official, he has access to security detail.

Violent crime has spiraled out of control in the Nation’s capital.

Secretary Buttigieg continued as he made excuses for Biden’s low approval.

“While there is a very well-funded noise machine trying to poke holes in those achievements, trying to talk down the economy and all the things America has done,” Buttigieg said.

“The American economy under his leadership have added so many jobs, including importantly in areas like manufacturing,” Buttigieg continued.

Watch:

The reality is that the economy is not doing well. Gas prices have significantly risen, and inflation is destroying people’s savings. Despite his claim on manufacturing jobs, the month of March was unchanged.

That is the real Biden economy.

Thanks for sharing!
