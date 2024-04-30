TIME Magazine Prepares For Trump 2.0 With ‘If He Wins’ Cover Story, Outlines EPIC Second Term Agenda

TIME magazine has released a major cover story preparing its readers for Trump’s return to the White House.

In a long-form interview with the former president, journalist Eric Cortellessa establishes Trump’s key failing in his first term in office; he didn’t go far enough.

According to Cortellessa, Trump is planning his retribution through a series of policies, including a mass deportation campaign, gutting the deep state, and pardoning those involved in the January 6th protests.

#BREAKING: Trump Featured on @TIME Magazine Cover Following Recent Interview: Trump: “Biden has done so many things so badly. And I’m not even talking the overt crime. I’m talking about the border, allowing all of the death and destruction at the border” pic.twitter.com/R5KueKkQv0 — Andy Hidalgo (@realandyhidalgo) April 30, 2024

The article, which is filled with the typical left-wing falsehoods, states:

What emerged in two interviews with Trump, and conversations with more than a dozen of his closest advisers and confidants, were the outlines of an imperial presidency that would reshape America and its role in the world. To carry out a deportation operation designed to remove more than 11 million people from the country, Trump told me, he would be willing to build migrant detention camps and deploy the U.S. military, both at the border and inland. He would let red states monitor women’s pregnancies and prosecute those who violate abortion bans. He would, at his personal discretion, withhold funds appropriated by Congress, according to top advisers. He would be willing to fire a U.S. Attorney who doesn’t carry out his order to prosecute someone, breaking with a tradition of independent law enforcement that dates from America’s founding. He is weighing pardons for every one of his supporters accused of attacking the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, more than 800 of whom have pleaded guilty or been convicted by a jury. He might not come to the aid of an attacked ally in Europe or Asia if he felt that country wasn’t paying enough for its own defense. He would gut the U.S. civil service, deploy the National Guard to American cities as he sees fit, close the White House pandemic-preparedness office, and staff his Administration with acolytes who back his false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen.

Fearing a backlash from Democrats, TIME also published a separate article outlining their decision to present Trump in such a positive light:

Interviewing political leaders has been a staple of TIME’s journalism for decades, as we report on the most influential people in the world and bring those insights to our readers and viewers. With six months to go until the U.S Presidential election, we want our coverage of this campaign to be of service to our readers, and to help the world and American voters understand what the candidates would do if elected. Today, Donald Trump is in a better position to win the White House than at any point in the previous two campaigns. TIME’s Eric Cortellessa, who covers the Trump campaign, interviewed the former President twice in April to hear from Trump himself what a second term would look like.

Trump was TIME’s Person of the Year in 2016, while the magazine has previously acknowledged that there was a conspiracy to remove him from office back in 2020. If he can overcome the Democratic election fraud, he may reprise that accolade in 2024.