THIS IS BAD: Dire Numbers Show Economic DISASTER Under BIDEN | Beyond the Headlines

Despite the entire media apparatus colluding to cover for President Biden, men lie, women lie.. but NUMBERS DON’T. With inflation and unemployment on the rise, we may be in for a wild ride if we don’t get Joe out of office — and out of office SOON. How bad are these numbers, exactly?
Elijah Schaffer discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!
