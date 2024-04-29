This Exchange with Drew Barrymore and Kamala Harris will Make you Cringe (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris appeared on the Drew Barrymore Show to discuss her duties as VP (try not to laugh) and share what it’s like to be the first female Vice President in US history.

Per the Drew Barrymore Show:

Vice President Kamala Harris is joining Drew sharing how it feels to be the first female Vice President in U.S. history, being part of a modern family and how they make it work, where she gets her inspiration from and more. Plus, the Vice President is answering some fun rapid-fire questions in the final five from her husband the Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff. Drew’s got more with Vice President Kamala Harris on the importance of mentoring young people and dealing with public scrutiny and negative attention. Plus, Drew surprises the Vice President with students from her alma mater Howard University.

The interview was hard to watch. Drew Barrymore slobbered all over Kamala Harris as she invaded her personal space.

Kamala Harris blamed sexism as the motivation behind criticism of her cackle.

“I love your laugh!” Drew Barrymore said. “And I love that message.”

Kamala Harris Argues That Sexism Is to Blame for Criticism of Her Infamous Cackle Vice President Kamala Harris told Drew Barrymore in a recent interview that criticism of her infamous cackle is motivated by sexism. She also blames her mother for her tendency to have… pic.twitter.com/BYGZrbLoO1 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 28, 2024

In another awkward exchange, Drew Barrymore told Kamala Harris: “We need you to be ‘Momela’ of the country.”

Kamala went along with it: “Yeah, I mean, yeah, no, I know.”

WATCH: