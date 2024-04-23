“There Was One Holdout” – Rancher George Kelly’s Defense Lawyer Says It Was 7 to 1 For Not Guilty Verdict (VIDEO)

George Alan Kelly’s defense attorney Kathy Lowthorp spoke with the media after a judge declared a mistrial in the rancher’s murder case.

A status hearing will be held on Monday where the Santa Cruz County Attorney will decide if George Kelly will face a retrial.

Lowthorp said it was 7 to 1 for a not guilty verdict — One juror thought Kelly was guilty of second-degree murder (or lesser charges to include negligent homicide and manslaughter).

“There was one holdout,” Lowthorp told the press after she walked out of court.

WATCH:

George Alan Kelly’s defense attorney Kathy Lowthorp says the mistrial was caused by one holdout juror who believed Kelly to be guilty. She says the other 7 wanted to vote for acquittal. pic.twitter.com/BvS88AupcX — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) April 23, 2024

George Kelly was spotted walking out of court Monday evening after the judge declared a mistrial.

“It is what it is and it will be what it will be,” Kelly told reporters. “Let me go home, okay?”

WATCH:

“Let me go home,” George Alan Kelly speaks after the mistrial was declared. The Mexican Consulate said they hope the state will re-try the case and justice will be served. pic.twitter.com/IDYpaM806C — Adam Klepp (@AdamKleppAZ) April 23, 2024

Judge Thomas Fink on Monday declared a mistrial after an Arizona jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict in the murder trial for Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly.

Jurors deliberated last Thursday and were unable to reach a verdict. Deliberations continued on Friday and after more than 7 hours the jury sent a note to the judge and informed him they could not reach a verdict. The judge finally declared a mistrial on Monday after the jury was deadlocked again.

Kelly, 75, was arrested for killing Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, on his Arizona ranch in Kino Springs just outside of Nogales, Mexico on January 30, 2023.

According to reports, Gabriel Cuen-Butimea has a history of illegally crossing into the United States and multiple deportations.

According to the defense lawyers, Mr. Kelly fired warning shots after he saw a group of men dressed in camouflaged clothing point an AK-47 right at him.

The rancher later discovered the deceased illegal alien, who is likely a cartel smuggler, when he went to go check on his horse.

The bullet that killed Gabriel Cuen-Butimea was never recovered so authorities were never able to conduct a ballistics test to see if it matched George Kelly’s AK-47.

Kelly’s defense attorneys argued cartel bandits shot and killed Gabriel Cuen-Butimea and robbed him.

Will Biden’s corrupt Justice Department come after George Kelly if the Santa Cruz County Attorney decides not to pursue the case with a new trial?