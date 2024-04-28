AND THERE IT IS: Campus Protester Says ‘We Must Have a Revolution so We Can Have a Socialist Reconstruction of the USA’ (VIDEO)

In case you were wondering what all these campus protests are really all about, this should answer any remaining questions.

During an anti-Israel campus protest at George Washington University this weekend, a speaker said ‘We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the United States of America.’

That’s the quiet part out loud right there. Do you think this is what the founders of George Washington University had in mind for their school?

Watch this video:

At a far-left rally for Gaza at George Washington U @GWtweets, an extremist on the microphone says: “There’s only one solution, intifada revolution. We must have a revolution so we can have a socialist reconstruction of the United States of America.” pic.twitter.com/RGJ5J1EKE5 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) April 27, 2024

Funny how the media is overlooking that. These are just protests, we’re told.

WTOP News:

Demonstrations at GW University campus over Israel-Hamas war enter 3rd day Pro-Palestinian student protests on and in front of George Washington University’s University Yard entered their third day on Saturday with no sign of slowing down. While many protesters have abandoned the encampment on the yard, WTOP’s Linh Bui saw 15 tents in the new H Street encampment and over 50 protesters waking up on the street Saturday morning. The Hatchet, the GW University student newspaper, reported that the number of demonstrators outside the yard swelled to somewhere between 200 and 250 around 11 p.m. Friday night on H Street, but dwindled to around 100 in the early morning hours on Saturday. Most protesters, mix of students and nonstudents, moved onto the street and surrounding area Friday afternoon — taking their bags and tents with them — after university workers put up metal fencing around University Yard. The student news source reported that there were far less demonstrators in the original encampment as of Saturday morning.

This is Occupy Wall Street all over again, they’re just using the conflict in the Middle East as a cover cause.