‘That Motherf**ker is Hitler’: Unhinged Actress Jenifer Lewis Has On-Air Meltdown Over Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Actress Jenifer Lewis appeared to melt down when discussing President Donald Trump this week, comparing him to Adolf Hitler and describing those failing to vote against him as “f**king morons.”

Lewis, who has dubbed herself ‘The Mother of Black Hollywood‘ and is reported to suffer from bipolar disorder, made the remarks during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Mornings with Zerlina.

She exclaimed:

We spend half our lives choosing, trying to make a choice on bullshit. ‘What movie tonight? Let me sit here for a half hour.’ No bombs going off, and we do nothing. We sit on our couches. ‘Oh, I don’t believe in voting.’ You fucking idiot. If that man gets in, as soon as he takes the oath, he will have generals walk down the steps of the Capitol. He will take a hammer and break the glass where the Constitution is, and he will tear it up in our faces and say, ‘Now I’m the king of the fucking world. You will bow down, bitches.’ He will punish everybody that didn’t vote for him. Let me tell y’all how I know this shit! I know it because I know what mental illness looks like! That mania is unstoppable! See, this motherfucker is Hitler. He didn’t come to play. The iconic “Mother of Black Hollywood,” actress, singer, dancer & author @JeniferLewis joined @ZerlinaMaxwell on the show for an invigorating conversation about what is at stake in the 2024 election & more! Listen here: https://t.co/T5VEuE9UmU pic.twitter.com/7FwPrVHjmk — Mornings With Zerlina. (@ZerlinaMornings) April 5, 2024

It is not the first time that the Black-ish star has unloaded on the former president. During a speech at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, she made a similar case that defeating Donald Trump was the only wave to save American democracy.

“It’s all about the election in November. We either lose democracy or we don’t. You want your freedom?” she declared. “They are taking your rights away from you while you sleep. People have no idea.”