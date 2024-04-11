“That B**ch Got Knocked the F**k Out!” – Thugs Brutally Assault Teenage Girl Until She’s Unconscious While Witnesses Loudly Cheer and Record Attack (VIDEO)

Shocking footage has emerged showing a helpless white female Greenwich High School student being brutally assaulted by multiple youths while witnesses loudly cheered and recorded the attack.

The Connecticut Centinal reported the incident occurred in Byram Park in Greenwich, CT, around 8:25 pm on April 9th.

The footage starts with the victim getting beat up by two individuals. They kick, punch, and drag her across the ground while onlookers gleefully yell and start taping the assault.

WATCH:

Greenwich CT – A Female High School Stdent of Greenwich High School brutally gang assaulted last night – sources say at Byram Park Last night. Greenwich Police currently investigating. @ctltribune @GreenwichRTC @ryanfazio et al. @ggreenwald @TuckerCarlson pic.twitter.com/HdpfAt9ZNG — yankeeteanews (@yankeeteanews) April 10, 2024

The beating briefly ceases, and the girl sits up while being surrounded by an angry mob. She then utters what witnesses claim is the N-word, and the onslaught resumes.

Two other youths began violently punching her until she lay unconscious on the ground. The unruly crowd can be heard demanding the beating continue and laughing before someone regains a semblance of humanity and screams, “Chill chill, chill.”

One youth can be heard exclaiming “that b**ch got knocked the f**k out!” while others laugh and suggest she got what she deserved for supposedly saying the offending word. The group then left.

The Connecticut Centinal reported the victim was transported to the hospital following the attack where she was treated for injuries.

Greenwich Police have not publicly identified any of the suspects or spoken about the nature of the altercation. The incident is currently under investigation.

Witnesses and others with information regarding this assault are being urged to contact Detective John King at 203-622-8052.