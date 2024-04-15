Texas State Bar Allegedly Plots Revenge Against AG Ken Paxton — National Coalition of Attorneys General Rallies in His Defense Against Baseless Lawfare

Attorney General Ken Paxton, a staunch conservative voice in Texas, is being defended by a national coalition of attorneys general amid a politically motivated attack by the State Bar of Texas.

This action comes in the wake of Paxton’s staunch opposition to the “Democrat-Marxist onslaught” in Texas. Democrats and Secret Sleeper Republicans hate him for this.

It can be recalled that in May 2022, a professional misconduct lawsuit was filed against Paxton by a disciplinary committee of the State Bar of Texas.

The lawsuit criticized Paxton’s attempts to challenge the 2020 presidential election results in several key states. Paxton’s defense condemned the lawsuit as an overreach, suggesting it aims to dictate the Attorney General’s litigation strategies and legal theories.

The Republican-led Texas House in May impeached highly popular Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of misconduct. The 20 articles include “bribery, unfitness for office and abuse of public trust.”

In September 2023, Texas Senators acquitted Paxton on all charges.

The latest chapter in this saga involves the State Bar of Texas’s Commission for Lawyer Discipline, which sought to censure Paxton and his First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster for their actions surrounding the 2020 election, specifically the case known as Texas v. Pennsylvania.

While initial allegations were dismissed, the Commission appealed, and the case has escalated to the Supreme Court of Texas.

Rallying to Paxton and Webster’s defense, a national coalition of attorneys general filed an amicus brief, arguing against the misuse of the disciplinary process to penalize elected officials for performing their constitutional duties.

They contend such actions could set a precedent for using bar complaints as political weapons to hinder the work of attorneys general and their offices.

The brief explains: “The real question in this case… is whether courts will permit the politicization of the State Bars and weaponization of disciplinary rules against elected executive officers discharging their constitutional duties.… Moreover, there is an appreciable risk that this type of political activism will incentivize bar complaints made for the sole purpose of obstructing the ability of attorneys general and their staff to carry out their constitutional responsibilities. The weaponization of the attorney grievance process impedes the work of the people and frustrates the constitutional structure.”

Here is the roster of Attorneys General who have submitted the brief:

Austin Knudsen representing the State of Montana

Steve Marshall representing the State of Alabama

Treg Taylor representing the State of Alaska

Ashley Moody representing the State of Florida

Raúl Labrador representing the State of Idaho

Theodore E. Rokita representing the State of Indiana

Brenna Bird representing the State of Iowa

Kris Kobach representing the State of Kansas

Liz Murrill representing the State of Louisiana

Lynn Fitch representing the State of Mississippi

Andrew Bailey representing the State of Missouri

Michael T. Hilgers representing the State of Nebraska

Drew Wrigley representing the State of North Dakota

Gentner Drummond representing the State of Oklahoma

Alan Wilson representing the State of South Carolina

Marty J. Jackley representing the State of South Dakota

Sean D. Reyes representing the State of Utah

Patrick Morrisey representing the State of West Virginia

Attorney General Paxton has publicly thanked the supporting attorneys general, accusing the State Bar of exploiting politically motivated lawfare to dissuade elected officials from defending the Constitution.

“Thank you to my fellow attorneys general for siding with law and order. The State Bar is using a disgraceful tactic: weaponizing politically-motivated lawfare to intimidate elected leaders and their staff from upholding the Constitution when it inconveniences their political agenda. This attempt to punish First Assistant Attorney General Webster and me for standing up for our country, our State, and our citizens will not succeed,” Paxton wrote.

Thank you to my fellow attorneys general for siding with law and order. The State Bar is using a disgraceful tactic: weaponizing politically-motivated lawfare to intimidate elected leaders and their staff from upholding the Constitution when it inconveniences their political… https://t.co/StsKd5mQ0q — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) April 15, 2024

You can read the brief below: