Texas High School Teacher Allegedly Targeted Vulnerable Students to Build  ‘Prostitution Enterprise’

A high school teacher in Texas has been arrested and accused of child sex trafficking.
Cosmetology teacher Kedria Grigsby, 42, allegedly offered vulnerable runaway students a place to stay before then forcing them into prostitution.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on X:
Today, the @HCSOTexas Criminal Investigations & Security Division corroborated with @kleinisdpd in arresting Klein ISD teacher, Kedria M. Grigsby (01-31-82) for allegedly trafficking of a child (3 counts) and compelling prostitution of juveniles (3 counts). The
— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 9, 2024
According to prosecutors, she was allegedly aided in her efforts by her 21-year-old son, Roger Magee, to build a “prostitution enterprise.” The victims were 15, 16, and 17-year-old students and had been reported as runaways.
the three victims, ages 15, 16, and 17 were students and reported runaways. We believe Grigsby assisted her son, Roger Magee (11-1-2002) who was arrested 11-2022 for the Trafficking of Children and Compelling Prostitution. Magee remains in jail. It appears Grigsby recruited
Gonzalez continued, “It appears Grigsby recruited troubled juveniles from local high schools by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel.”
troubled juveniles from
local high schools by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel. Addtl teen victims have come forward stating that Grigsby was also attempting to recruit them while attending school. The HCSO Human Trafficking Unit will conduct a follow-up
“The investigating officer evidently determined there’s at least one occasion where Ms. Grigsby had paid for a motel room that was used in the prostitution enterprise,” the judge said.
Grigsby is accused of transporting the victims, too. In court, prosecutors said an investigating officer was looking for evidence in a motel room that was allegedly paid for by Grigsby when one of the victims walked in and then ran out and got into a silver car believed to be driven by Grigsby. They said there was at least one other victim inside the vehicle.
In probable cause court, we also learned Grigsby and her son allegedly used Zelle to transfer money. Prosecutors said investigators found text messages between the two talking about payments and prostitution fees, as well as messages sent between her son and the victims.