Texas High School Teacher Allegedly Targeted Vulnerable Students to Build  ‘Prostitution Enterprise’

A high school teacher in Texas has been arrested and accused of child sex trafficking.

Cosmetology teacher Kedria Grigsby, 42, allegedly offered vulnerable runaway students a place to stay before then forcing them into prostitution.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared on X:

Today, the @HCSOTexas Criminal Investigations & Security Division corroborated with @kleinisdpd in arresting Klein ISD teacher, Kedria M. Grigsby (01-31-82) for allegedly trafficking of a child (3 counts) and compelling prostitution of juveniles (3 counts). The

1/4 pic.twitter.com/AkcMHCDvSm — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 9, 2024

According to prosecutors, she was allegedly aided in her efforts by her 21-year-old son, Roger Magee, to build a “prostitution enterprise.” The victims were 15, 16, and 17-year-old students and had been reported as runaways.

the three victims, ages 15, 16, and 17 were students and reported runaways. We believe Grigsby assisted her son, Roger Magee (11-1-2002) who was arrested 11-2022 for the Trafficking of Children and Compelling Prostitution. Magee remains in jail. It appears Grigsby recruited

2/4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 9, 2024

Gonzalez continued, “It appears Grigsby recruited troubled juveniles from local high schools by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel.”

troubled juveniles from

local high schools by offering them a place to stay, which would be a hotel. Addtl teen victims have come forward stating that Grigsby was also attempting to recruit them while attending school. The HCSO Human Trafficking Unit will conduct a follow-up

3/4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 9, 2024

KHOU-11 reports:

“The investigating officer evidently determined there’s at least one occasion where Ms. Grigsby had paid for a motel room that was used in the prostitution enterprise,” the judge said.