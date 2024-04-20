Texas Fire Department Warns of Encounter with ‘Candy’ That Tested Positive for Fentanyl

A Texas fire department has warned of an encounter with “candy” that tested positive for fentanyl.

The Longview Fire Department announced the discovery in a post on Facebook.

“The Longview Fire Department would like to make the public aware of a potentially dangerous situation in our community. We had recent encounter with ‘candy’ that tested positive for fentanyl,” the post read.

“This is a narcotic that can be lethal when ingested. This drug is being used to lace other substances and cannot be detected through taste or smell.”

The fire department continued, “If you or someone you know comes in contact or you believe you have ingested fentanyl or any other illicit drug you should call 911 immediately to seek medical treatment.”

No additional details were provided about how or where the “candy” was obtained.

As little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can kill a person, depending on their body size.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, “Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain. It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. It is prescribed in the form of transdermal patches or lozenges and can be diverted for misuse and abuse in the United States.”

“However, most recent cases of fentanyl-related harm, overdose, and death in the U.S. are linked to illegally made fentanyl. It is sold through illegal drug markets for its heroin-like effect. It is often mixed with heroin and/or cocaine as a combination product—with or without the user’s knowledge—to increase its euphoric effects,” the website continues.