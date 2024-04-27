Tennessee Governor Signs Bill Allowing Teachers and Staff to Carry Guns on School Grounds

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation on Friday allowing teachers and staff to carry handguns on school grounds.

The bill, HB 1202/SB 1325, applies to K-12 public school campuses and is effective immediately.

“What’s important is that we give districts tools and the option to use a tool that will keep their children safe,” Lee told reporters before signing the bill into law.

“There are folks across the state who disagree on the way forward, but we all agree that we should keep our kids safe.”

According to a report from the Associated Press, “The bill would bar disclosing which employees are carrying guns beyond school administrators and police, including to parents of students and even other teachers. A principal, school district and law enforcement agency would have to agree to let staff carry guns.”

Employees wanting to carry a weapon must pass a background check and psychiatric evaluation. Additionally, they must complete 40 hours of basic training for school policing and 40 hours of Peace Officer’s Standards and Training.

The bill had prompted massive protests at the state capital, including a dramatic “die in” demonstration.

Lt. Gov. Randy McNally has ordered the Senate gallery to be cleared of spectators after several outbursts and a warning from McNally as senators debate a measure that would allow Tennessee teachers to carry concealed firearms inside classrooms. pic.twitter.com/gPapJ5ElA7 — Vivian Jones (@Vivian_E_Jones) April 9, 2024

As they were being removed, spectators chanted:

“Vote them out!”

“No more silence, end gun violence!”

“What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!” One yelled: “I want to teach in safety!” pic.twitter.com/6H9y4lZXuP — Vivian Jones (@Vivian_E_Jones) April 9, 2024

Those who support the legislation have argued that the bill will considerably help rural areas with limited police capabilities.

Republican Sen. Ken Yager had argued, “It’s time that we look at the facts of the bill, that we are not trying to shoot a student, but protect a student from an active shooter whose sole purpose is to get into that school and kill people.”